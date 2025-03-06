BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $222.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $196.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -785.80 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $217.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,828,542.08. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,802,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.