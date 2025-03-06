Blur Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.71 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Blur has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $23.48 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,233,300,225.0761037 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.12243717 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $24,660,823.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

