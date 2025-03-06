Blue Barn Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,539 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,018,000 after purchasing an additional 209,174 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after buying an additional 888,764 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,751,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

