Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackbird (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.61) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Blackbird had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 147.18%.

Blackbird Stock Up 2.7 %

BIRD stock traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4.88 ($0.06). The company had a trading volume of 88,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.72. Blackbird has a 12 month low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.88 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of £19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.79.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment and content creation markets. Blackbird plc’s patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud and it has two products.

BlackbirdⓇ a market leading suite of cloud-native computing applications, is used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

elevate.io is the company’s new browser-based collaborative content creation platform currently in general release.

