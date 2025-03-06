Black Swift Group LLC Purchases 4,149 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 1.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $365.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 716.56, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.02.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

