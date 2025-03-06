Black Swift Group LLC Decreases Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 7.6 %

COPX stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

