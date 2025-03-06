Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 196,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,365. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.