Binance Staked SOL Price Reaches $149.75 on Exchanges (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Binance Staked SOL has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $2.52 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $149.75 or 0.00168499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Staked SOL alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,397.86 or 1.00592924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL’s launch date was September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 6,835,659 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 6,741,890.09697424. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 154.45392937 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,476,962.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Staked SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Staked SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.