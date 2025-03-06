Biconomy Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $123.73 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,058.40 or 1.00413119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 933,865,226 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

