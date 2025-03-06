Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 148,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

Shares of BETR stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance stock. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Better Home & Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.