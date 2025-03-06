Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.99%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This trade represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,293,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

