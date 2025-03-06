Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.
Endeavour Mining Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of LON EDV traded up GBX 79 ($1.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,671 ($21.54). 4,161,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,852. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,587.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,628.14. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,387 ($17.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,944 ($25.06). The firm has a market cap of £5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.92.
About Endeavour Mining
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.
