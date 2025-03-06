Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.07) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of LON EDV traded up GBX 79 ($1.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,671 ($21.54). 4,161,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,852. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,587.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,628.14. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,387 ($17.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,944 ($25.06). The firm has a market cap of £5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.92.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.

