Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

