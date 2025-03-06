Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Down 20.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) traded down 20.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.78. 116,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 153,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Banxa Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35. The firm has a market cap of C$35.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Insider Transactions at Banxa

In related news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 456,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$682,459.20. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

