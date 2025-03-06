Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 20.4% – Here’s What Happened

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.78. 116,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 153,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Banxa Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77.

Get Banxa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Banxa

In other news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 456,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$682,459.20. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.