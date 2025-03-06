B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.22% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BOSC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 6,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,251. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

