Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Up 13.5% – Should You Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 127,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 144,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aztec Minerals Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$25.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.30.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

