Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier Sells 8,068 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,891,897. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.21. 249,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,536. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $178.72 and a 12-month high of $233.48.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AVY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
Further Reading
