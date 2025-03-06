Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Trading Down 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43). Approximately 2,673,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,364,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.49).

Avacta Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.03.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

About Avacta Group

(Get Free Report)

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.

Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.