Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Trading Down 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43). Approximately 2,673,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,364,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.49).
Avacta Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.03.
About Avacta Group
The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.
Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avacta Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Primed for Compounding Wealth This Decade
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 Oversold Stocks With Major Reasons to Rebound
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Robinhood’s Rally: Is Global Expansion the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.