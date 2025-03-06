Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05), Zacks reports.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVIR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 304,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,587. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 359,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,024,877.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,906.45. The trade was a 44.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.