Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 140,064 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $69,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 34,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 28,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $457.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

