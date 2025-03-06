Assetmark Inc. Acquires 11,705 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,627 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $45,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

