Assetmark Inc. Acquires 10,895 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,429 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $123.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

