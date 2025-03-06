Ark Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Ark has a market cap of $69.76 million and $29.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000866 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 187,153,142 coins and its circulating supply is 187,152,272 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

