Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,063,322,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after acquiring an additional 824,317 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $216.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.