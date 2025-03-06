Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,339.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,389.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,273.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,215.23.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

