Arizona State Retirement System Has $22.27 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $22,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,367,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $309.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.31 and a 200-day moving average of $318.05. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

