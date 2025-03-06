Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 656 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $26,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 175.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.83.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $317.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion and a PE ratio of 57.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.95 and its 200 day moving average is $308.22. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

