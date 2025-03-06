API3 (API3) Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. API3 has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89,996.18 or 1.00419326 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89,868.77 or 1.00277158 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 147,546,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,311,069 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars.

