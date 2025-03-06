Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS):

3/4/2025 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 36,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,542. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $142,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,597.20. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $95,208.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,483.60. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,479 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,011,000 after buying an additional 1,111,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,046,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,569,000 after purchasing an additional 230,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,036,000 after buying an additional 735,160 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,125,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,130,000 after buying an additional 2,513,383 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,084,000 after buying an additional 939,289 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.