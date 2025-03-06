Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.72 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Apax Global Alpha had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 45.55%.
Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance
Shares of LON APAX opened at GBX 134.58 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.29. Apax Global Alpha has a 52-week low of GBX 132 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 161 ($2.08). The company has a market capitalization of £785.76 million, a P/E ratio of 228.33 and a beta of 0.74.
About Apax Global Alpha
Capital not invested in Private Equity is deployed into a portfolio of debt to generate income towards the dividend and additional returns.
