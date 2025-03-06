Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.72 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Apax Global Alpha had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 45.55%.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

Shares of LON APAX opened at GBX 134.58 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.29. Apax Global Alpha has a 52-week low of GBX 132 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 161 ($2.08). The company has a market capitalization of £785.76 million, a P/E ratio of 228.33 and a beta of 0.74.

About Apax Global Alpha

AGA offers access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies by investing in Private Equity Funds advised by Apax. These companies are identified and selected by the Apax team, leveraging their deep sector insights, and drawing on the firm’s 50-year experience.

Capital not invested in Private Equity is deployed into a portfolio of debt to generate income towards the dividend and additional returns.

