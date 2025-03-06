Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $229.47 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after purchasing an additional 413,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

