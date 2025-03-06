American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 383,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Well from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $20.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $42,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,382.40. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,219 shares of company stock worth $46,454. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,956. American Well has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $136.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.27. American Well had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

