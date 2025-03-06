American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.0 million-$163.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.8 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APEI. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

American Public Education Stock Down 5.1 %

APEI traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,999. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $340.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

