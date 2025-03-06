American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Zacks reports. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. American Outdoor Brands updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.270–0.190 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of AOUT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 74,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $192.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

