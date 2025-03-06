Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.81 and last traded at $174.07. Approximately 7,786,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,157,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,062,887. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,362,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

