Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Up 34.4% in February

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $259,273,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,915 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,294 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. 4,516,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,564. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

