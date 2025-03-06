Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,792,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,103,865. The trade was a 14.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $28,259,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,560,094.20. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,087,020 shares of company stock valued at $295,392,297 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

