Aigen Investment Management LP Has $867,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,391,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $390,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,047.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $987.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $941.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.