abrdn (LON:ABDN) Trading Up 13.7% – Here’s Why

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) was up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 184.75 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 184.25 ($2.37). Approximately 6,302,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,597,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.09).

abrdn Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 225.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current year.

About abrdn

In other news, insider Jason Windsor purchased 357,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £497,112.65 ($640,774.23). Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

abrdn is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save, and invest for the future.

Our purpose is to enable our clients to be better investors.

Our strategy is to deliver client-led growth. We are structured around three businesses – Investments, Adviser and interactive investor – focused on the changing needs of our clients.

The capabilities in our Investments business are built on the strength of our insight – generated from wide-ranging research, worldwide investment expertise and local market knowledge.

Our Adviser business provides financial planning solutions and technology for UK financial advisers, enabling them to create value for their businesses and their clients.

interactive investor, the UK’s second largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, enables individuals in the UK to plan, save and invest in the way that works for them.

