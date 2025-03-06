abrdn (LON:ABDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 21.19%.

abrdn Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 225.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 130.50 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.48 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.

Insider Transactions at abrdn

In related news, insider Jason Windsor bought 357,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £497,112.65 ($640,774.23). 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save, and invest for the future.

Our purpose is to enable our clients to be better investors.

Our strategy is to deliver client-led growth. We are structured around three businesses – Investments, Adviser and interactive investor – focused on the changing needs of our clients.

The capabilities in our Investments business are built on the strength of our insight – generated from wide-ranging research, worldwide investment expertise and local market knowledge.

Our Adviser business provides financial planning solutions and technology for UK financial advisers, enabling them to create value for their businesses and their clients.

interactive investor, the UK’s second largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, enables individuals in the UK to plan, save and invest in the way that works for them.

The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and investors may get back less than the amount invested.

