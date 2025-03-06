456 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Promus Capital LLC

Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 456 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total value of $15,692,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,188,040. This represents a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $259.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

