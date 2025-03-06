3,401 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

