2,941 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Universal Display by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OLED opened at $152.76 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $140.17 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.