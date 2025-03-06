2,492 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Bought by Opulen Financial Group LLC

Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
IVOO stock opened at $102.04 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.17.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.