17,051,741 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,051,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,244,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 7.48% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,106 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,685,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,675,000 after buying an additional 1,132,566 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,765,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 971,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after buying an additional 520,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,223,000 after buying an additional 421,804 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

