16,385 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $55,536.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,240.60. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $70,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,717.20. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $285,444. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $334.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $85.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

