ZTE (ZTCOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $35.87 billion for the quarter.

ZTE Price Performance

ZTCOF stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.