Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$667.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.3 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.040-3.090 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $196.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,859. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.80 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $217.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.75). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.