Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$667.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.3 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.040-3.090 EPS.
Zscaler Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $196.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,859. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.80 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $217.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.54.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.75). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
