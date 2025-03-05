Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

ZNOG stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Featured Stories

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

